Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 27 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,191.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $985.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

