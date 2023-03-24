Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,030 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after buying an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $556,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,501,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $165,717,000 after buying an additional 45,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.45 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

