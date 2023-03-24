Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 389 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 756,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after acquiring an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11,189.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 348,739 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $36,492,000 after acquiring an additional 345,650 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.36 and its 200-day moving average is $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

