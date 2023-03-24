Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

