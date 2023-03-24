Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,115 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,115 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,380,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 254,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

TFSL opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.49. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 16.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.66%.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.