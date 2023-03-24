Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Forward Air by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forward Air by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Forward Air Trading Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

FWRD stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

