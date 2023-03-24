Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,965,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Up 0.2 %

G opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $48.85.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $2,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,435,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $2,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,435,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,725 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,307. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.