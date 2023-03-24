Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,030,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

BK opened at $43.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

