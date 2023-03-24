HilleVax, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HilleVax in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

HilleVax Price Performance

HilleVax stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 22.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $602.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax

HilleVax Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

