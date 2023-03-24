HilleVax, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HilleVax in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.06). The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.
HilleVax Price Performance
HilleVax stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 34.77, a current ratio of 22.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $602.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HilleVax
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
