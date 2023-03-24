HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $615,615.00 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,439,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,073,890.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $636,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 26,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $289,940.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 5,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $58,708.00.

HireRight Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 million, a PE ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in HireRight in the third quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HireRight by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HireRight

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.