Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Acquires 1,437 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,074 ($13.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,433.38 ($18,952.94).
Hiscox Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of HSX opened at GBX 1,066.50 ($13.10) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,113.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,022.44. The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,665.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Hiscox Ltd has a one year low of GBX 789.20 ($9.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Hiscox Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is currently 30,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Read More
