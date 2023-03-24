Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Compass Point

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %
HST stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
