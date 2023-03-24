Howard Financial Services LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

