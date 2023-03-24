Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 830 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

