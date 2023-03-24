Howmet Aerospace Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HWM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

HWM opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

