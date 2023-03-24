Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 252971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 9.1 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $773.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

