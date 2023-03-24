Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hyperfine in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyperfine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

NASDAQ HYPR opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYPR. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the third quarter worth $2,025,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at $6,237,000. HealthCor Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hyperfine by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,880,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,500 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. 27.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

