Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hyperfine in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hyperfine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.
Hyperfine Trading Down 10.0 %
NASDAQ HYPR opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hyperfine Company Profile
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyperfine (HYPR)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hyperfine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperfine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.