Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hyperfine’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Hyperfine Stock Performance

Shares of HYPR stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.32. Hyperfine has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Hyperfine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HealthCor Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hyperfine by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,880,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Caz Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hyperfine by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings.

