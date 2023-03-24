I-Mab (IMAB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 31st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

I-Mab Stock Performance

IMAB opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 38.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.