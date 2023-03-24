IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in IDEX by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IDEX by 24.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEX Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $218.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.64. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.