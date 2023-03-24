Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $53.00. The company traded as low as $44.06 and last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 97417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.34.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

