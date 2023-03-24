Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.50 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.45). 12,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 233,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.44).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.03) price target on shares of Industrials REIT in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Industrials REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £347.53 million, a PE ratio of 786.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.87.

Industrials REIT Increases Dividend

About Industrials REIT

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.48. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Industrials REIT’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

(Get Rating)

Industrials REIT Limited is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT Limited investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.