Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $16.02 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

