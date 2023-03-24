Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,364,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,620,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, March 16th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 17,232 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total value of $3,198,603.84.

On Monday, March 6th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 77 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $14,168.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 13,259 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $2,410,353.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $183.53 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $192.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.90 and its 200 day moving average is $158.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 31.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

