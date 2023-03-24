Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Sells 7,926 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.