Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Sells 7,926 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.13. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,091,000 after acquiring an additional 891,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

