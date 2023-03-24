Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells 7,535 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25.

On Thursday, February 9th, Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after buying an additional 3,467,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

