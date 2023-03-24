Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CRO Sells 28,481 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pure Storage Trading Down 1.6 %
Pure Storage stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.26.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
