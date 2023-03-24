Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) CRO Sells 28,481 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pure Storage Trading Down 1.6 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $24.12 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 809,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 153,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.68.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

