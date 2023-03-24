Insider Selling: The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,253,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45,838 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.30.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

