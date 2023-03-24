Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.96, for a total value of $1,791,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $29,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $216.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.