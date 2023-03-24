Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $14.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $5,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 154.24 and a beta of 1.56. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

