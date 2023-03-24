International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IFF. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

