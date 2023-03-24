International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.20. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.