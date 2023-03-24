Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $244.47 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.19.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

