Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $244.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

