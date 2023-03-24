Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $280.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $317.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.01.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

