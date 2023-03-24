Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,973,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after purchasing an additional 231,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 460,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 86,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 273,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $73.71 and a 12-month high of $93.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.