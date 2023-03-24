Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $49.61.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.