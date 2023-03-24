Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Position Decreased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $190.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

