Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 843,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $51.45.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
