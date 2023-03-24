Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $300.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $260.46 and a 52 week high of $359.26. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

