Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Almaden Minerals (AAU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN: AAU) in the last few weeks:
- 2/23/2023 – Almaden Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAU opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.92 and a quick ratio of 26.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
