Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 10,199 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,228% compared to the typical daily volume of 768 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IAG stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAMGOLD Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

