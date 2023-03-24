Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 14,060 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,118% compared to the typical volume of 634 put options.
EPR Properties Stock Performance
EPR Properties stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.
EPR Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.37%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of EPR Properties
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPR Properties (EPR)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.