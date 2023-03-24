Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 14,060 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,118% compared to the typical volume of 634 put options.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.