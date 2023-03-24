Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,180 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 208% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,658 put options.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $7.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,418.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,654,797.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,517,821.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,002,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,418.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,654,797.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,792 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seritage Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

Featured Stories

