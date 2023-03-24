Investors Buy Large Volume of Sanofi Put Options (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,215 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 148% compared to the average volume of 1,698 put options.

Sanofi Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.