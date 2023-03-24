Investors Purchase High Volume of V.F. Put Options (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 45,662 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 297% compared to the typical volume of 11,511 put options.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $60.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in V.F. by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in V.F. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after buying an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

