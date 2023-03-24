Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 23,711 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 167% compared to the average volume of 8,882 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 6.1 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

NYSE DB opened at $9.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

