IO Biotech, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.
IOBT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Amy Sullivan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
