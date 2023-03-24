IO Biotech, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IOBT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

IO Biotech Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $1.98 on Thursday. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IO Biotech by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IO Biotech

In other news, CFO Amy Sullivan bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.