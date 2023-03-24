iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading Down 4.7%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 9,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 41,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

iPower Stock Down 4.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Trading of iPower

iPower Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

