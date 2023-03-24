iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading Down 4.7%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 9,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 41,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
iPower Stock Down 4.7 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.42.
Institutional Trading of iPower
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
