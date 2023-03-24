Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after purchasing an additional 274,095 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,360,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $543,842.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,302,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $49.54 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

